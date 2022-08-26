Details are still being worked out as a group of individuals tries to grow the disc golf sport in Wapakoneta by bringing it to a wooded area on school district grounds. Peter Heindel, Shaun Fraley and Steve Steiger explained their vision to board members.
The group LLC would be used for future fundraising purposes to help maintain the course. The LLC would give them legal protection for handling donations and has not yet been formed. Board member Josh Little was concerned about what future liability would be since it is on school grounds.
“You guys have complete control over that woods, the only reason we are getting involved is to help make it a reality,” Heindel said. “We are familiar with disc golf and we understand what a good layout would be.”
Shaun Fraley proposed event insurance for tournaments, an idea Little is on board with. School board members will further investigate insurance needs but are otherwise on board with the disc golf course.
Heindel explained that usually, it’s the disc golfers who maintain courses and remove debris.
Board member Ron Metz looked down the road and wants access for students to the course to be able to host future games and close it down to the public as the sport develops.
“The ultimate goal is to get a disc golf course in Wapak and grow the sport,” Heindel explained. He sees room for a beginner or intermediate-level course.
“We are hoping to design the course in such a way that it does require a lot of technical shots,” Heindel said.
Heindel is working on the design of the baskets and logos. He offered to give a draft design to the school for a graphic design class to work on and develop.
Superintendent Aaron Rex said back to school was a great day all around. He mentioned interest from Lucas Kline in working with the disc golf group on a potential Eagle Scout project in clearing up paths.
