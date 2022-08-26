Wapak Logo
From Staff Photos.

Details are still being worked out as a group of individuals tries to grow the disc golf sport in Wapakoneta by bringing it to a wooded area on school district grounds. Peter Heindel, Shaun Fraley and Steve Steiger explained their vision to board members.

The group LLC would be used for future fundraising purposes to help maintain the course. The LLC would give them legal protection for handling donations and has not yet been formed. Board member Josh Little was concerned about what future liability would be since it is on school grounds.

