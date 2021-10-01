The calendar turning over to the month of October means a yearly local tradition is soon to come.
The Walk with Nature Fall Festival is coming to Memorial Park Oct. 17, bringing with it plenty of activities people of all ages can enjoy.
The festival is coming back as a single-day event this year according to Terry McDonald, administrative assistant for the Heritage Trails Park District.
The walk is scheduled to go from noon to 5 p.m.
Going on for about 52 years now, it is a proud tradition in the local area and usually receives plenty of attention from locals.
“We’re really excited to have the full event this year,” McDonald said about her feelings on the event. “And that will consist of a car show, a craft show and a farmers market.”
