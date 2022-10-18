The Kiwanis Club held the yearly Walk with Nature Fall Festival event once again for its 53rd year, with it considered being a success due to the high turnout.
Plenty of people were out and about during the festival on Sunday, participating in the variety of activities made available by the club and their collaborators. According to volunteer Brian Engel, it seemed like the festival was a success for 2022.
“We had the most cars we ever had at the car show, I saw most people coming in and out from all the different events and they had a lot of activities for everybody,” said Engel about his opinion on how the festival went. “We had buses bringing people in and out and it was just constant all day.”
The event featured activities such as a car show, craft show and farmers market, Civil War re-enactors and the Girty’s Town Rendezvous attraction. This was done mainly through the work of the Kiwanis Club, Heritage Park Trails, as well as all of the sponsors that helped fund the event.
“I think that they had the pumpkins for the kids, there was a lot of vendors, and they had a band playing throughout the day as well,” said Engel when asked about he thought was the most popular event for this year. While he did favor the car show since he helped organize it, he believed there was no weak point to the festival at all. “The park was full of people so it’s hard to say, because I think I saw people going through everything.”
Engel also credits the fact that the weather as good for the event, providing a good atmosphere and allowing the full flow of activities to be enjoyed. He seemed proud of what they were able to do, especially with the time that they had to plan.
“I would say we had close to 100 cars because there was a bunch of them that didn’t register,” stated Engel. He said that the money made from the car show would end up being put to help the youth of the community. “We filled the parking lot. We had cars that went up the street and it was just a beautiful day for a car show.”
The club is already planning for next year, though no concrete plans are expected to be made just yet. The Kiwanis Club uses the Walk with Nature as a way to provide a service project to the city of St. Marys, as well as get people together through one last celebration before the weather gets colder.
“Everybody did a great job,” said Engel about what he believed when it came to the amount of work people put into making the festival happen. He sends his regards out to the president of Kiwanis for doing all the behind the scenes work for the festival and helping it get off from the ground this year.