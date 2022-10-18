Walk with Nature Photo

The St. Marys Kiwanis Club held their yearly Walk with Nature Fall Festival once again this year, bringing new and old favorites back to the city.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The Kiwanis Club held the yearly Walk with Nature Fall Festival event once again for its 53rd year, with it considered being a success due to the high turnout.

Plenty of people were out and about during the festival on Sunday, participating in the variety of activities made available by the club and their collaborators. According to volunteer Brian Engel, it seemed like the festival was a success for 2022.

