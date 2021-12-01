NEW BREMEN — Wagner’s IGA will soon be under new ownership as Wally Wagner Jr., president and owner of Wagner’s, is selling the store to Leo Braido, a former employee who helped get the New Bremen location up and running in 2013.
The pair spoke at the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary meeting on Tuesday morning and provided some insight to the deal and the tenured history of the store.
Wagner’s opened in 1922 in Minster by A.J. Wagner, Wally’s grandfather, and will be celebrating its 100th year of operation in 2022. The first location sat at 91. W. Fourth Street.
“As a family business, I feel that’s very important to me and quite a challenge for a small business,” Wagner said, speaking about the longevity of the business. “We’re very thankful to be able to do that. Especially being involved in the communities of the area — there’s just nothing more special than this area.”
The move to sell the store sparked some emotion from Wagner.
“It’s a real different feeling for me,” he said. “I’m excited about the future, but also I look back at my grandfather, my father and my family, how involved we’ve been in the business, that it’s a little bit emotional, too. It’s hard thinking of what you’re transitioning into.”
Through the new ownership, all three locations — Minster, Fort Loramie and New Bremen — will continue to operate under the same name.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.