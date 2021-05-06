The city of St. Marys ballot measure for a 0.5% voted income tax to become permanent did not pass during Tuesday’s special election.
On the issue, 296 (44.05%) people voted for the income tax while 376 (55.95%) people voted against the income tax.
“No matter what we did to try to get it to pass, the people spoke and that’s our democracy,” said Councilman John Bupb, who also sits on the committee for the tax. “They voted against it and that’s what they want. Hopefully they’re saying they want it to continue to be a 10-year levy. That’s what I’m hoping they’re saying. Disappointed, yeah, but hey, I understand it. Not everybody has the same thoughts that I do. It’s just the way it is.”
