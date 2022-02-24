believe I’m already at 14 months as sheriff,” stated Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees when talking to the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday. “The first year just flew by.”
Vorhees was invited to speak to the club on Wednesday after over year working at the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, and he’s had a very productive year so far. While he’s surprised at how the time has flown by, he’s glad that he’s been able to serve the community so far and was able to talk about himself and other subjects related to his work.
Having been born and raised in Auglaize County, Vorhees has spent most of life dedicated to serving the public through law enforcement and firefighting.
“I started in law enforcement in 1987 in the Buckland Police Department,” explained Vorhees as being the start of his career. He’s worked in various other departments since then, doing jobs in road patrol and task forces among others. “The other thing was I was on the Special Response Team. I was commander of that team for 15 years.”
