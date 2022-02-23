MINSTER — Village Administrator Don Harrod reported Tuesday that the village is working with CDM Smith to rectify the village’s total dissolved solids issue at the water treatment plant.
Harrod said that CDM Smith has prepared a report on transporting and disposing of the highly concentrated water into Lake Loramie and has submitted this to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for them to review.
According to the World Health Organization, total dissolved solids in water originate from natural sources, sewage, urban run-off, industrial wastewater and chemicals used in the water treatment process, and the nature of the piping or hardware used to convey the water.
Harrod said that the reject water the village is looking to dispose of is water that comes off the membrane system at the water treatment plant.
“It’s just highly concentrated and basically salt. We use the membrane system to soften our water. It’s not water that goes to the wastewater treatment plant,” said Harrod. “It’s not water that comes from the toilet. It’s just water that comes from our water treatment plant softening process. It’s clean water.”
