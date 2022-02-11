NEW KNOXVILLE — Village council members welcomed a familiar face back into the fold on Wednesday night as Stan Wietholter was sworn in as the village’s newest council member.
Wietholter is replacing the seat of Mike Kaup who served on council for six years and left his position in December.
Wietholter last served as the village administrator for New Knoxville, having retired in July 2007.
He has served the community, in one capacity or another, for more than 35 years.
“Stan’s been involved with the village for a long time in a lot of different capacities. He served as mayor, village planner, council and has been responsible for a lot of the projects we’ve done,” said Mayor Keith Leffel. “I’d love to have him back on. We’re going through a lot of long-term planning and it’s good to get Stan’s background. Stan’s been here for lot of the times when we’ve started these electric projects years ago. We got some things we’re looking at planning on the electric side. It will be good to get your knowledge and expertise. By all means, I think you’ll bring a lot to council and I appreciate you volunteering.”
Also Wednesday, council increased appropriations in the General Fund Machinery, Equipment account from $37,000 to $50,000 for the purpose of purchasing a 2006 leaf vacuum from the city of St. Marys.
“When we did the budget, we knew we were probably going to be looking for something, but we had no idea on a price,” said Fiscal Officer Abby Homan. “We would wait until we found something and increase appropriations at that time.”
Village Administrator Larry Kellermeyer called it a “nice piece of machinery.”
