Minster received word on Tuesday that they will be a recipient of a $2.5 million grant to help pay for the construction of the village’s new water tower.
Village Administrator Don Harrod informed councilors of the grant Tuesday at the village council meeting.
The grant is through the Ohio BUILDS water infrastructure program started by Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted this year and was originally announced in October.
The grant received by Minster is part of a third round of funding through the program, which will award more than $109 million to support 101 drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects that will impact 106 communities.
Overall, more than $250 million in Ohio BUILDS grant funding will go toward 183 critical water infrastructure projects around the state.
