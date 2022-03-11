NEW KNOXVILLE — The newest member of the New Knoxville Police Department was sworn in Wednesday night during the village’s monthly council meeting.
Wapakoneta native Riley Gibson was sworn in as a part-time officer by Mayor Keith Leffel.
Gibson spent some time with the Minster and St. Marys police departments following his graduation from the Wright State University Lake Campus Police Academy in 2020.
“He comes highly recommended and very qualified,” New Knoxville Police Chief Chris McKinney said during the meeting. “I’m looking for some big things out of him and hopefully we’ll be able to keep him around for quite a while. I told Riley that the community here as a whole has always been very supportive of the police department. They seem to really appreciate us being around. They’ve just been super as far as the community. They’ve always had our backs. I told him it’s a great place to work.”
McKinney was promoted to the full-time police chief position back in August 2020.
Leffel shared his appreciation to Gibson for joining the department.
“We’re glad to have you. I want to say thank you. I think it’s a noble profession what you’re doing. It doesn’t always get seen in the most positive right, but we’ll support you in any way,” he said. “We appreciate what you’re doing. You’ll have the chance to learn from Chief McKinney, who’s been around a long time and does a nice job.”
