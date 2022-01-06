NEW BREMEN — Four village councilors were sworn into office on Wednesday in New Bremen, being sworn in by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
The swearing in ceremony took place at the Bicycle Museum of America in New Bremen.
Two councilors will begin new terms after already having served, Jessica Lomakin and Dennis Burnell, while Tess Elshoff and Dan Condon will begin their terms as they were elected during the November election, replacing the seats of Jim Kronenberger and Don Kuck, with the latter having served on council since 1998.
After Burnell was sworn in, Councilor Jacob Larger mentioned that he is now the longest serving councilor in New Bremen’s history.
He and Kuck were both sworn in together in 1998.
“It’s great, I love it,” said Burnell. “I just love keeping New Bremen the top village, in our estimation, in the state of Ohio; and being good stewards of the people’s money.”
For Elshoff, she works with LaRose as the Northwest Ohio Regional Liaison to the secretary, so it was an extra special day for her.
“For me, I guess it’s extra special because it’s not only significant of being able to be sworn in to take my official duties as council, but also to have the secretary of state swear you in, it makes it extremely special, and then him being my boss on top of it is a memory that I’ll always have,” she said.
As liaison, Elshoff covers 13 counties for LaRose, a position she began at the end of July 2021.
She said she looks forward to serving on council and using her past experience to bring ideas to the table.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.