Minster village council passed legislation Tuesday night that affects the way municipalities collect income tax.
Council passed Resolution 21–04-01 which opposes Ohio House Bill 157.
Language of House Bill 157 states that the bill’s purpose repeals a temporary rule governing the municipal income taxation of employees who are working at a temporary worksite – including their home – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The temporary rule is set to expire 30 days after the end of the Gov. DeWine’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, but the bill would repeal it sooner if the provision’s 90-day effective date arrives first.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.