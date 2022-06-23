MINSTER — Village councilors approved a contractor’s bid Tuesday night to begin work on the Dues Ditch storm sewer project.
Councilors approved the low bid from the Harrod-based R.D. Jones Excavating for $1,071,636.95 and passed it by emergency.
A total of three bids were considered by councilors including VTS Excavation from Celina and Kinnison Excavating out of Piqua.
Village Administrator Don Harrod first reported that the ditch would need reconstruction at a May 2021 council meeting after heavy rains caused flooding in different parts of Minster. Crews had spent a day removing the debris from the storm pipe that runs under Seventh Street.
The village held a forum for residents who live near Dues Ditch back in March to explain the project.
Harrod said there were 14 property owners who were affected by the project.
The village was recently awarded $235,000 in grant money from the Ohio Public Works Commission to help offset the cost of the work.
The work is expected to begin in August and will be completed by May 2023.
