As is tradition, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9289 made the rounds to local nursing homes during the holiday season, visiting veterans and letting them know they are being thought of.
Mel Garza, the veteran’s service officer for the VFW, said the St. Marys post has been visiting the three nursing homes in St. Marys — Otterbein, Vancrest and Grande Lake — for a number of years and this was his third year helping out.
Previous years allowed for members of the VFW to visit the veterans inside and visit with them during the holidays but because of coronavirus restrictions this year, Garza said he and chaplain John Brotherwood did this year’s visit in a drive-thru fashion.
“They were still quite happy that we did it. It’s important that the veterans feel remembered and appreciated,” said Garza. “Typically, what we’ve been doing is taking them a gift bag of candies and a greeting card and an American stick flag. We usually put $25 on each veteran’s commissary account too.”
