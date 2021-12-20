Gathering in Resthaven Memorial Gardens on a rainy Saturday afternoon, two U.S. veterans who died in action were honored by former veterans with a U.S. flag and a wreath.
Richard Doseck, who died on March 10, 1969 in Vietnam, and Ronnie Blair, who died on Oct. 10, 1968 in Vietnam, were honored.
“We pledge to remember the fallen and sacrifices of many. We pledge to honor those who serve and their families with support,” said Ralph Reynolds, chairman of Freedom’s Colors, as a wreath was laid on Doseck’s headstone. “We pledge to teach the next generation the value of freedom and inspire in them the commitment to preserve it. Private First Class Doseck, you have done your duty. To honor you is our duty.”
This is Reynolds 14th year participating in the Wreaths Across America event. The Resthaven stop was his fifth of the day, getting to 16 cemeteries by the end of the day.
“It means a lot to honor their sacrifice for our freedoms and most of all, for the red white and blue,” said Reynolds. “It means a lot to me because I served in Vietnam myself and I came home. The ones that gave their lives and the ones that are missing did not have that opportunity. As a veteran, it’s my commitment and my promise to them that they will never be forgotten.”
