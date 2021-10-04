MINSTER — After a year off due to the pandemic, the Minster Oktoberfest Car Show came back in full force Saturday.
A total of 180 car enthusiasts came out to Community Lanes in Minster with their vehicles.
“I think we have record numbers this year,” car show Chairperson Matt Purpus said.
He said they had at least 30 more cars this year than participated in 2019.
He did not envy Judges Joe and Dan Brinkman who had the task of awarding the top 25 cars.
Walking through the show cars it was easy to find — and hear — a lot of car stories.
Lyle Sandkuhl of Kossuth brought a pair of Chevrolet Cameos to display — a 1956 and 1958.
“My dad had a 1958 when he bought it brand new in Spencerville,” Sandkuhl said. “I always wanted one, I drove it when I was a kid.”
Just over 1,400 Cameos were made of each model year.
“They were sort of the city farmer’s truck of the day,” Sandkuhl said.
He was able to acquire a 1956 Cameo first and said the 1958 Cameo was more of a challenge and needed some work.
