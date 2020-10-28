Community

With inclement weather in the forecast for trick-or-treat on Thursday, local municipalities are rescheduling their respective event.

After initially deciding not to rescheduled, the city of St. Marys issued a statement Wednesday afternoon that trick-or-treat will be rescheduled from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Forecast for Thursday are calling for a 90% chance of rain and winds up to 10 miles per hour and only a 10% chance of rain on Saturday.

The village of New Knoxville announced on its Facebook page Tuesday evening that it has rescheduled trick-or-treat to 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m Sunday.

Also on Facebook the Wapakoneta Police Department announced that the city's trick-or-treat will take place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The PD also reminded residents to continue following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing should they choose to participate.

