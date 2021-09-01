The Auglaize County commissioners met with Allen County United Way President Derrick Stemen and interim Auglaize County Director Natasha Kaufman to discuss recent changes within the organization.
“What we’ve done is, our two United Ways — United Way of Greater Lima and United Way of Auglaize County — have started to figure out how do we work together to really expand our impact in the community,” Stemen said. “We are still completely separate organizations. We are just trying to figure out how do we share services to expand impact.”
Stemen explained board members asked them to share Kaufman’s time after former director Jessica Muhlenkamp left.
“We were overnight able to reduce our operations by about 30% in the county and we immediately took that money and invested it into all of our partner agencies,” Stemen said.
He sees it as an opportunity to improve both organizations.
“Our goal long-term is we really want to grow the impact here in Auglaize County,” Stemen said. Those impact areas are health, education and financial stability.
“We choose those because those are the basic building blocks to lead to self sufficiency,” Stemen said. “We want to help people when they are down, but we don’t want them to stay there.”
