United Way launches their 2023-2024 campaign

Executive Director of Development, Marketing and Outreach for Grand Lake Health System Lesia Arnett is the Campaign Chair for the United Way of Auglaize County’s 2023 Campaign

 Photo by Brent Melton

The United Way of Auglaize County kicked off their 2023-2024 campaign with a Campaign Kickoff Event Thursday afternoon. The event saw organizations that the United Way of Auglaize County supports set up booths with facts and information about the services they offer. 

“We wanted to give you the opportunity to meet with our parter agencies so that you can see what they do with the money that we raise, that is donated by you,” said Executive Director of the United Way of Auglaize County Deb Zwez.

