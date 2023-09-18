United Way launches their 2023-2024 campaign

The United Way of Auglaize County kicked off their 2023-2024 campaign with a Campaign Kickoff Event Thursday afternoon. The event saw organizations that the United Way of Auglaize County supports set up booths with facts and information about the services they offer.
“We wanted to give you the opportunity to meet with our parter agencies so that you can see what they do with the money that we raise, that is donated by you,” said Executive Director of the United Way of Auglaize County Deb Zwez.
Zwez then introduced the campaign’s chair for the year, Executive Director of Development, Marketing and Outreach for Grand Lake Health System Lesia Arnett.
“I’m very honored to be the current chair of the Untied Way Campaign for the 2023-2024 year. In working with a lot of these companies and organizations, its been a passion to volunteer and strive to make the community a better place to live,” said Arnett. She said that to her, The United way is about volunteering and giving, and that is at the heart of the county.
“Its about giving back to these organizations to make them thrive and succeed in helping others,” said Arnett.
For their 2022 campaign, Zwez said that they had raised over $100,000, and that this year’s goal is loftier.
“This year, we are doubling that effort. This year, our goal is to raise $200,000 so that we can double the impact we have with our partner agencies to serve that many more underserved people in Auglaize County,” said Zwez.
“Our advocates help families or individuals who are living with violence, or the threat of violence in their home. We help them with safety needs, and basic needs. We provide food, shelter and clothing,” said Misty Mihm, and Advocate with the Auglaize County Crisis Center. She said that without the support of the United Way, they wouldn’t be able to provide the services that they provide to the community every day.
“We wouldn’t be able to continue with everything we’re doing. The donations we receive can support a family in many different ways,” said Mihm.
“It helps us bring in the money that we use to house the homeless, we use it for equipment we might need, and things like that,” said Leadership Committee Member of CERT Toni Simpson of the importance of the campaign’s kickoff. CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Team and is made of volunteers who respond to disasters and emergencies in Auglaize County. She said that back in 2018, they were typically seeing $5,000 a year going to those they help, but that as of September of this year, that number is already at $10,000.
“100 percent of what comes in, goes out,” said Auglaize County Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Director Troy Anderson. Anderson created CERT, and actively responds when a call comes in requiring assistance.
“Right now a lot of our donations have been event driven,” said Anderson. He said that the United Way helps them meet their mission, and that 46 percent of their funding comes from the United Way and churches who have donated.
“Between homelessness, and the disaster and fire victims, that’s our biggest output,” said Anderson.
“That could be putting them up in a hotel, we also do drives such as furniture for fire victims, and food for the homeless. It could be anything they need,” said Simpson.
The Old Sycamore District of the Boy Scouts of America was also at the kickoff, and said that they always promote the United Way because of the support they receive.
“The United Way is one of our biggest sponsors,” said District Executive Logan Gigandet. He said that the support is helping to pay for events, and to give scholarships to scouts who might not be able to pay.
“We don’t turn a scout away from scouting. There is a membership fee that goes towards insurance. We have scholarships, i like to call them, that will help pay for part of, if not all of their membership,” explained Gigandet
MAV Youth Mentoring was also set up at the event to talk about what they do with the youth of Mercer, Auglaize and Van Wert Counties.
“We used to be Big Brothers, Big Sisters,” said Executive Director Angie Nixon. She said they still have the programs they used to, but they’re under different names now. “The United way helps us expand our programs with their help and donations.”
She said that with their help, they were able to reach out to three new schools last year, and one more this year.
“They help us provide materials for the kids and support for our organizations and our programs,” said Nixon. She said that COVID saw the number of kids they serve decrease, but that in a typical year they serve between 300 and 350 kids.
“The United Way is engaging the people and organizations from wall across the community to bring the passion, opportunity, and resources to get things done,” said Lesia Arnett before continuing. “You know the United Way campaign is ‘Better Together’. We invite everyone to be a part of this by giving and volunteering, because great things happen when we live united.”