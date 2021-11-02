Monday marked the kickoff to the United Way of Auglaize County’s campaign as representatives from the United Way visited Joint Township District Memorial Hospital to spread awareness.
The campaign kicked off in conjunction among Grand Lake Health System, Setex and Kosei.
“We’re just excited to bring together some of our biggest businesses in St. Marys. We got Setex, Kosei and Grand Lake Health Systems to come together for our kickoff day,” said Derek Stemen, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Lima. “They’re also going to be reporting all of their information on Giving Tuesday, which will be kind of the wrap-up of that initial three partner agencies.”
The organization set up a booth outside the cafe in the hospital where employees could fill out a pledge form and receive United Way merchandise including T-shirts, cups, mugs and other items.
The campaign featuring the three companies will run from Nov. 1 through Nov. 19.
“We’ve had a lot of great campaigns. We’re looking forward to a really great one,” said interim Auglaize County Director Natasha Kaufman. “The three St. Marys companies really wanted to unite and blow it up and draw some attention to it so we’re pretty excited about that.
Auglaize County has had a rich history dating back [when] it used to be the United Fund and it was started by the Noble family in St. Marys,” said Kaufman. “It then transitioned to the United Way. It goes back to the 50s that they’ve been part of this Auglaize County community."
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Tuesday's edition of The Evening Leader.