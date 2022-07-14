The St. Marys Rotary Club received an update from their newly appointed president, Tim Benjamin, on Wednesday, stating his goals for the upcoming Rotary year.
Having grown up in Alger and has worked as a pastor for a long time, he has formed a positive opinion about the city he’s lived in for four years now.
“What I love about St. Marys is its large enough that things are happening, but small enough so I can actually affect them,” said Benjamin about his time in the city at Wayne Street United Methodist Church. “I’ve been very involved in community, which has been my style of ministry and always has been.”
Being a part of the Family Life Center of Auglaize County, the Ministerial Association and having worked with many other organizations, he did make one observation while living here; most of the organizations don’t interact as that often with each other. Describing it as each one is “standing on an island,” not commonly communicating with each other.
“I’m not sure where that comes from,” said Benjamin, stating that everyone appears to be doing their own thing for the most part. “Even from the churches I’ve found that, even in the social organizations and the community service organizations.”
This led to him explaining his main goal for the organizations in town, with the idea being to bring them together on a more unified front.
The theme for this year is stated to be “conjunction,” with it mainly focused on getting the club involved with other organizations.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.