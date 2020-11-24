COLUMBUS — As unemployment rates across the state drop, Auglaize County saw nearly a 2% decrease in its rate according to figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday.
It marks the sixth consecutive month that the county has seen its unemployment rate fall since the coronavirus pandemic shutdown caused rate figures to be nearly 20%.
For October, Auglaize County's rate sat at 3.7%, lower than September's rate of 5.6%. There are an estimated 900 people unemployed throughout the county.