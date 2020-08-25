COLUMBUS — For a third consecutive month, unemployment rates fell throughout the state go Ohio and in Auglaize County in July, according to figured released on Tuesday from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (JFS).
Auglaize County's unemployment rate in July fell to 7.3%, down from 9.4% in June and much lower than the 11.6% rate in May as the state continues to push through the coronavirus pandemic. When the pandemic first hit and businesses were closed to help stop the spread of the virus, the county saw its rate balloon to 19.5% in April.