COLUMBUS — Auglaize County witnessed a fourth consecutive month of a falling unemployment rate as figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services were released on Tuesday.
The county's unemployment rate for August dropped to 6.4%, down from July's rate of 7.3%. When the pandemic made its impact in April, the county's unemployment rate skyrocketed to 19.5% in April.
Auglaize County has an estimated 800 people unemployed.
The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 8.8% in August, lower than July's rate of 9.1%. The national unemployment rate dropped from 10.2% in July to 8.4% in August.