On May 4, St. Marians will get the chance to make the city’s 0.5% renewed city tax become permanent.
The voted tax was first introduced to the city in 1985 and has since been renewed three times — with the latest renewal being overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2015.
The tax generates between $1.3-$1.5 million dollars every year for the city and it’s used for capital improvements.
Capital improvement purchases are purchases that are more than $500 and will last more than five years.
Voting to make the tax permanent doesn’t generate any new money, it would just give the city peace of mind that it can count on that $1.3-$1.5 million every year without having to predict if voters will approve it every 10 years it’s up for renewal.
To read the full story, pick up Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.