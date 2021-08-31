Two scoops is more than just an order for an ice cream cone; it’s the name of a new business that has its roots in its sister store in Wapakoneta.
Judy Dubois, the owner of the new restaurant, has been busy handling the soft opening for Two Scoops, located at 1044 E Spring St., where the Tastee Treet Dairy Bar was once located. Open for more than two weeks now, Dubois is pleased with the reception she’s been getting.
Her reason for adding a second shop was simple.
“I have an ice cream store in Wapak and I’ve had it for six years,” Dubois said. “And I know this one has been for sale. We used to bring our kids over here. And it just sat here and I just couldn’t figure out why it didn’t sell.”
