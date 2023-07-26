Rich and Peggy Fowler

Rich and Peggy Fowler 

 Photo by Brent Melton The Evening Leader 07/26/23

With SummerFest quickly approaching, the SummerFest Parade now has its Grand Marshals. For the first time in the parade’s history, there will be two Grand Marshals instead of one.

“I was really shocked, and I was honored, but what really made me honored was them having my wife involved,” said Rich Fowler, with he and his wife Peggy being selected as Grand Marshals.

