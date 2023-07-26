With SummerFest quickly approaching, the SummerFest Parade now has its Grand Marshals. For the first time in the parade’s history, there will be two Grand Marshals instead of one.
“I was really shocked, and I was honored, but what really made me honored was them having my wife involved,” said Rich Fowler, with he and his wife Peggy being selected as Grand Marshals.
“One thing with SummerFest, I think its a great thing to have in St. Marys. It gets a lot of people coming back here when they’ve moved away,” said Fowler before continuing. “I see people really coming back and enjoying themselves, and meeting friends. I really enjoy it.”
This was a sentiment that his bride of nearly 68 years agreed with.
“I think they like living in St. Marys too. A lot of people do that moved out. They like to come back,” said Peggy Fowler
