The St. Marys City Council meeting featured the swearing in of two new firefighters, Kyle Froning and Ajay Seger.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The St. Marys City Council held their bi-monthly meeting on Monday in order to swear in two new members of the emergency services of St. Marys.

The proceedings started with the acceptance of Kyle Froning as a firefighter and paramedic, who was introduced by St. Marys Fire Department Chief Doug Ayers. Froning is a graduate of St. Henry High School graduate and he has his Level 2 Firefighter/Paramedic/Police Officer certifications.

