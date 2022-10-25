The St. Marys City Council held their bi-monthly meeting on Monday in order to swear in two new members of the emergency services of St. Marys.
The proceedings started with the acceptance of Kyle Froning as a firefighter and paramedic, who was introduced by St. Marys Fire Department Chief Doug Ayers. Froning is a graduate of St. Henry High School graduate and he has his Level 2 Firefighter/Paramedic/Police Officer certifications.
“He recently moved here to St. Marys this past January,” said Ayers about the new firefighter. “He is the husband of two weeks and two days to Hailey, who also works here in St. Marys.”
Ajay Seger was introduced shortly afterward, who will also be taking up a firefighter position within the city of St. Marys. Seger himself has his Level 2 Firefighter certification, as well as being qualified in Level 2 Emergency Medical Technician certifications.
“He is currently studying fire science at Sinclair Community College and he’ll begin to study for paramedic in January,” stated Ayers about Seger. He also noted his family’s experience in fire fighting, with Seger’s father working on a board of directors for another department.
The two were sworn in by Mayor Patrick McGowan, with both sworn in and then have their badges pinned by members of their families in attendance. The meeting was then moved on to other official business, with families allowed to leave shortly after the ceremony was over.
Ordinance 2022-40 was introduced to the council, with the subject being to approve the Efficiency Smart Schedule with American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP). This mainly deals with a energy efficiency program by that name being done by AMP and the Vermont Energy Investment Corporation going through and being implemented in St. Marys.
“This ordinance will allows us to once again renew our contract,” stated Greg Foxhoven, director of public service and safety. The contract is expected to expire at the end of this year. “It’s a very beneficial program for our customers.”
The city welcomed representatives of Efficiency Smart to speak at the meeting in relation to the ordinance, with a brief talk from Key Account Manager JoAnne Boston and Director Sean Clemont. The city works very closely with these two for the program.
“We’re just making energy efficiency an even better return on your investment in your next three years than it would’ve been the last three years since you’ve been in the program,” stated Clemont about the program. He stated that energy efficiency has proven to be very cost effective, especially when it comes to rising electric costs that are likely to occur. St. Marys is certainly evidence for what they can do for customers in the future. “There’s still a lot of activity to be done, there’s still a lot of opportunity.”
The ordinance will be discussed after three readings are conducted by the city before a vote occurs. More information will be available at a later date.
In other news, the council also approved the purchase of the Ohio National Guard Armory and the land surrounding it after conducting it’s third reading. The building will later be handed off to the Community Improvement Corporation to sell the armory to a business that will be beneficial to the city.
Another ordinance was also introduced to the council, involving a new fund for the new municipal building’s construction, which was introduced for accounting purposes. It was deemed necessary in order to create a separate fund for the receipt and distribution of bond funds, and was approved after declaring an emergency.
Some discussion was also held about the upcoming power outage that occurred Monday morning, which was concluded to have been done due to the actions of a squirrel. The second half of the pedestrian bridge is also said to be being put up, though work is still expected to continue for a little while longer when it comes to the project.
Business was concluded shortly afterward, with no further meetings having been schedules at this time.