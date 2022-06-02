CELINA — Last month, Tri Star Career Compact hosted its 26th annual Pinning Ceremony for the senior Med Prep class of 2022. The pinning ceremony is a special event that is put on for the graduating seniors, who completed their two years in Med Prep, to recognize all of their achievements and hard work. This ceremony was established to mimic the rich history of pinning ceremonies for nurses. The pinning ceremony was held in Tri Star’s student union and was open to family, friends and anyone else who has helped the students get to where they are at.
Special speakers at the event were the junior class president Brooke Stammen and vice president Audrey Wendel. The senior class president, Aliyah Arling, also spoke at the event. After they all spoke, Mrs. Albers and Mrs. Speck presented the pins to the senior students, and Mr. Buschur presented the passports. This was all followed by a candle lighting ceremony which included the junior Med Prep students. The night was finished with closing thoughts from Mrs. Albers and Mrs. Speck.
