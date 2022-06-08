CELINA — Going once, going twice, sold.
Tri Star held its annual auction Tuesday night on Lake Acres Road, the site of the house that was built and recently completed by Tri Star seniors in the construction program.
The house was purchased for $426,000 by Mindy Hays of Celina. The bidding began at $369,000.
Tri Star Construction Teacher Brett McGillvary said construction of the house began on the second day of school back in August, with only the basement being put in prior to that.
“Kids start their junior year looking at blueprints and they figure out what they want to build,” said McGillvary. “We had a really good group this year. This is what they came up with. We have the basement put in before school starts and we’re here day No. 2 of school and out here working on it. They’re here every single day.”
The house is 2,127 square feet featuring a basement, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
This was the first auction Tri Star held since 2020 as last year’s project was done in connection with Lots for Soldiers and the house was donated to Cory and Tasha Stoker of St. Marys.
Lots for Soldiers is a non-profit organization based in Celina comprised of volunteers whose sole mission is to provide veterans with support through the virtue of building homes or helping them lower their mortgage payments.
In his fourth year as the Tri Star construction teacher, McGillvary said by offering this sort of project to its students, it will have benefits that last a long time.
