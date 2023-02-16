The Tree Commission held its quarterly meeting on Wednesday afternoon at the municipal building’s basement. The commission is made of city employees, as well as citizen representatives, and focuses on issues with trees around the city. Members present for the meeting were Mack Kuenning, Dave Simms, Gregory Foxhoven, Gregg Clark and John Menker.
From the commission’s old business dating to December of 2022, city employees planted four park trees, and removed two park trees, one which had wind damage and the other that was dead. Vehorn planted twenty trees for the 2022 Tree Planting Program as well. The city sent five employees to attend a Young Tree Training Class that was held on Dec. 1.