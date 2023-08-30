Treasurer April Bowersock explains role in Auglaize County

Auglaize County Treasurer April Bowersock sits at her desk Tuesday morning.

 Photo by Brent Melton

When it comes to handling money most businesses and individuals go to a bank, and talk with their banker. Auglaize County Treasurer April Bowersock fills that role for the county, and has been on the job since 2004. 

“Word got out the treasurer was retiring. I was approached by members of the Republican party to see if I was interested in being the next treasurer,” said Bowersock of how she got interested in the position.

