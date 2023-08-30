Treasurer April Bowersock explains role in Auglaize County

When it comes to handling money most businesses and individuals go to a bank, and talk with their banker. Auglaize County Treasurer April Bowersock fills that role for the county, and has been on the job since 2004.
“Word got out the treasurer was retiring. I was approached by members of the Republican party to see if I was interested in being the next treasurer,” said Bowersock of how she got interested in the position.
The Treasurer, explained Bowersock, is the banker for the county.
“All money flows through the treasurer from the various departments,” said Bowersock. She said that she is in charge of investing that money as well.
“I work with different agencies to earn us the highest dollar interest we can get. Unfortunately it depends on the economy and interest rates, on how we do,” said Bowersock. She said that at the core of her responsibilities are promoting and protecting the interests of the taxpayer.
Bowersock said she had spent 18 years in banking, followed by another 10 at a private company, before being elected Auglaize County’s Treasurer in 2004. She said that she wanted to return home to work in the area instead of in Lima.
“It gave me the opportunity to come home and do banking again, because I serve at the pleasure of the customers,” said Bowersock. She explained that in her role she helps people who have difficulty paying their taxes by helping them with options. “We work out payment plans and try to avoid foreclosure at all costs.”
Bowersock was candid about her role as being in charge of tax collection for the county.
“The tax collector was taboo back in biblical times, no one liked the tax collector,” said Bowersock before continuing. “Here its a position that has to be created. If we didn’t collect taxes, we wouldn’t have money for roads and schools. We have to maintain communities.”
She said that keeping infrastructure like roads and bridges are also important, and tax collection goes towards that as well.
“Someone has to do it,” said Bowersock.
Since Bowersock has been in office, there have been some changes with her job. One of the biggest, was that if there were any mismanagement of money, she would personally have to cover the costs.
“There were some major embezzlement going on in other counties a few years back that caused legislation to come into play that said we can’t put treasurers on the hook for things out of their control,” said Bowersock. She said that things like being robbed while on the way to deposit money, or employees embezzling funds, would have all been up to her to cover. Nowadays, Bowersock said that the law has changed, that that counties are now able to buy insurance for those types of situations.
Another change is one that Bowersock implemented.
“I also implemented auto-deductions, automatic withdrawals for payments. That’s been fabulous,” said Bowersock. She said that it has worked out especially well for the ‘snowbirds’ who aren’t in the area in February when taxes are due.
“They can pay taxes monthly, semi-annually, or annually, and that’s always been available to the tax payer,” said Bowersock. In addition to this, Bowersock said that any customers who have sewers managed by the county, can also sign up for the program.
“I encourage anyone who is struggling with the economy, the ups and downs of COVID, those who are jobless. I encourage people who need assistance to call. I’ll work with anyone,” said Bowersock. She said that sitting back and not worrying about a tax issue, is the worst thing someone can do.
“It makes it harder to work it out. I work with people. We’ll go on payment plans. I want people to know, there is always an option before its too late,” said Bowersock.