The Grand Lake Health System has been visiting local schools spreading awareness about the impacts healthy choices can have. The traveling Health Fair was in New Bremen on Monday, with stops at New Knoxville and Fort Recovery also being part of this years visits. The elementary students from New Bremen were slated to have a busy afternoon at various stations.
“Sixth grade is doing heart, lungs, derma skin, first aid and healthy life styles,” said Stefanie Westgerdes, Community Outreach Coordinator with Grand Lake Health Systems. She said that fifth graders were going to be learning about tobacco, and vaping. Fourth graders learned about skin safety, while third graders covered first aid and got to attend a safety crash simulator.