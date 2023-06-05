Goodwin’s Training Center

Pooches enrolled at Goodwin’s Training Center sit obediently, waiting for further instructions (Picture provided by Goodwin’s).

 Photo by Brent Melton

When it comes to man’s best friend, sometimes that best friend needs training. Tammy Bruns of Goodwin’s Training Center has been working with pooches since she was in 4H as a child.

“I started by taking a 4H project for dogs. So I was ten-ish years old,” said Bruns. That love of working with dogs turned into her business where she now works with owners and their dogs, for positive outcomes.

