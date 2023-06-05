When it comes to man’s best friend, sometimes that best friend needs training. Tammy Bruns of Goodwin’s Training Center has been working with pooches since she was in 4H as a child.
“I started by taking a 4H project for dogs. So I was ten-ish years old,” said Bruns. That love of working with dogs turned into her business where she now works with owners and their dogs, for positive outcomes.
“I teach owners how to train their dogs and make them listen. So basic obedience,” said Bruns. She said that commands like heel, sit, down, stay, and come are some of those basics, as well as teaching dogs proper doorway behaviors.
“Just basic manners to be able to enjoy your dog for every day life,” said Bruns. She said that she teaches group classes, private lessons, or boarding training where the dog
stays with her for training.
“We also use agility equipment, and Fit Paws equipment to build confidence so that your dog is able to deal with every day life, or being out in public life,” explained Bruns.
In order to teach dogs, Bruns said she had to go to school.
“I went to a school called the National K9 School for Dog Training. Its six weeks of living in a dorm, and all you do for 8-10 hours a day is nothing but working with dogs,” said Bruns. She said that the training exposed her to various dog breeds, their characteristics, temperaments, and a lot of unique personalities as well. At completion of training, she was
awarded the Certified Professional Trainer Certificate.
“I went to National K9 in 1991, and started training and helping owners then,” said Bruns.
When Bruns is training, she said that she trains the dogs, but also teaches their owners.
“It’s a combination of both, but I can personally train the dogs easier, because I know what I’m doing so the dogs will follow and respect that,” said Bruns as she chuckled. She said the key to teaching the owners is to get them to get that respect from their dogs.
“I have to teach the owners to get that same respect from their dog, and create that bond,” explained Bruns.
She said that the clients she sees have different goals for their dogs.
“Some clients want just basic manners, some want to do competitions, and some are looking for therapy dogs to take to nursing homes,” said Bruns before continuing. “I can help with all kinds of stuff, and I’m always looking to bring in new training.”
Some of that openness to new training played out recently as well.
“I just had a trainer come up from Dayton who is teaching us how to do nose work,” said Bruns. For that kind of work, the dog has to find and a specific scent they’ve been trained to detect. “It’s different, its unique. I want to do it with my dogs.”
Bruns said that the most important thing that people need to remember, is that dogs are individuals, and have different personalities.
“There isn’t one way to train a dog. You have to base it on their personality and temperament, and thats what we’ve been doing,” said Bruns. One thing Bruns said she loves to see, is when her clients and their dogs click.
“I enjoy watching when the owners and dogs suddenly get each other, and we create that better bond. The dogs trust the people fully, the people are happy the dog listens, and they enjoy each other,” said Bruns.
Bruns is pretty good at what she does as well, as she just won the 2023 Readers’ Choice Award.
“It was shocking. I wasn’t sure how I got my name in there, but I appreciate it. It means I’m doing something right and people appreciate what I’m doing to help them with their dogs,” said Bruns