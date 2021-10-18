Sunday in St. Marys found its citizens celebrating, not only a beautiful day for the annual Walk With Nature, but the new title the city can add to its resume.
The city of St. Marys is officially considered a Buckeye Trail Town under the Buckeye Trail Association. The honor was presented at a ceremony at the gazebo in Memorial Park, and members of the community were on hand to accept the new title given to them.
“You know, St. Marys has made a concerted effort over the last 10 years to really clean up our river,” said Mayor Patrick McGowan, showing off the official proclamation marking the Trail Town dedication. “This is just one small step that we can do to even increase it.”
Members of the Heritage Trails Park District, Kiwanis Club of St. Marys and Buckeye Trail Association were especially proud to receive the designation.
“Buckeye Trail has been around since 1959, and at the beginning, it was just a few miles long,” said Steve Walker, president of the Buckeye Trail Association, adding the trail grew longer as the years went on, resulting in the path going through the city. “We’re really glad that a beautiful town like St. Marys is our 17th trail town and we’re looking forward to working together to enhance the trail in this area, and grow it and grow membership up this way too.”
