Touch a Truck event kicks off summer reading program

The New Bremen Public Library kicked off their summer reading program with a Touch A Truck event on Thursday. The event allowed children to see and explore fire, EMS, police, and city vehicles, along with a semi truck from Cheeseman Transport. The event was bustling with children and their parents, as the children got to explore the ins-andouts of the vehicles present.
“Our summer reading program starts today, its a massive event,” said Assistant Supervisor for the New Bremen and New Knoxville Libraries Laura Freer Henderson.