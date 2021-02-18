NEW BREMEN — Valentine’s Day weekend was the perfect time for a candy business to make its debut.
On Sunday, the New Bremen Coffee Company hosted a coffee and chocolate tasting that featured Stauf’s Coffee Roasters and Topp’s Homemade Candy.
Carla Topp, co-owner of the coffee shop, said the idea came about when searching for a new event, having recently done a few at the store and partnering with local businesses.
Her mother, Thelma Topp, began baking candy for family and friends in the 90s and has had her candy featured in the coffee shop for purchase on seasonal occasions.
“After doing all these different events, I looked at my mom and said, ‘It might be time to just start carrying it at the coffee shop,’” said Topp. “She kind of reluctantly said yes, but I think she’s excited. We’re hopefully going to start carrying Topp’s Homemade Candy and have small boxes of truffles and things like that at the coffee shop.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Thursday's Feb. 18 edition of The Evening Leader or become an online subscriber today.