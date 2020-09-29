CELINA — College students got a lesson in job preparation Tuesday morning as they begin to navigate the workplace during unprecedented times.
Wright State University – Lake Campus hosted their “Job Prep Toolkit Workshop” event on Tuesday which gave students tips, tricks and sound advice on topics ranging from resume preparation to interview tips.
Katy Popplewell, Lake Campus Career Services Advisor, stressed the importance making sure student’s social media is appropriate for employers to see, adding that potential employers will research you when you apply for a position.
“I can't tell you how many times I've had students not get positions,” Popplewell said because of posts or photos that students had on their social media platforms. “Cleaning up your social media, maybe going through and getting some things off of there prior to applying. That includes your Instagram, Twitter, all those fun things.”
Popplewell mentioned the importance of developing a new skill set while you can, saying that now is as good time as any to start learning something new.
To read the full story, pick up the Wednesday, Sept. 30 edition of The Evening Leader.