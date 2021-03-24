Traci Lauth and Missi Reineke recently sold TLC Learning Center to Mindy Kable and Amanda Gilliland on Jan. 1
TLC Learning Center has been a staple for many, many years in St.Marys as a quality preschool and child care facility. At the beginning Becky Ballenger, Jenny Johnides, Traci Lauth and Missi Reineke all had private daycares in their homes.
Around 1995, the four decided to team up to start TLC Learning Center at Hillsdale United Brethren Church.
TLC experienced tremendous growth and the four needed to expand the business in 2001. They took on more staff and moved TLC Learning Center to the Ace Hardware Plaza to provide more room to expand and grow. In 2007, Traci and Missi purchased and renovated the former Rite-Aid building located at 1560 Celina Road where TLC still resides today. The center now employees 31 dedicated staff members.
Kable and Gilliland have worked at TLC for many years and have always been dedicated employees to the TLC Learning and always showed an ambition and desire to one day take over the business. “We’re very excited,” said Kable. “It’s a great opportunity that we both have dreamt about.”
