NEW BREMEN — Rotarians had a change of pace compared to their usual meetings as the club traveled to New Bremen Schools to hear from the state championship winning Cardinals football team.
The football team won its first state championship last year when they beat Warren John F. Kennedy 31-0 during the state final on Nov. 20.
Head coach Chris Schmidt said the feeling of winning the state title didn’t fully kick in until after the holiday season.
“For a long time it was a rush in a sense of you're trying to mark things off your to-do list during the season and some of those victories in the playoffs, but it was one of those things where you just had to start focusing on things for the next week,” he said. “As fun as those victories were, it took some time for those things to settle in and I think it's finally gotten to that point where I've had some time to go back and watch some of the games, watch the TV copies of it, and just kind of — in many ways, marvel — just at what the kids did.”
