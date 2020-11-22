Despite the coronavirus pandemic canceling many events throughout the year, St. Marys FFA and the St. Marys Area Resource Team are continuing to prepare for the second annual Miracle on Spring Street, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Dec. 5.
“It’s been a tough year for everyone but Christmas is something that a lot of people look forward to and we could all use a little happy and a little Christmas magic,” said Lucy Spencer, Memorial High School senior and MSS creator.
Miracle on Spring Street — a 100% free event — started as a passion project for Spencer last year and was a resounding success, drawing large crowds and rave reviews from those who attended.
