Three organizations give out hygiene kits to the homeless

Human dignity is at the center of a new collaboration between MAV Youth Mentoring, Wayne Street Church of St. Marys, and CALL Ministries of Celina. The three organizations have teamed up to create and distribute hygiene kits for the homeless.
“They’ve overlooked and unseen as homeless people. Every community has them,” said Call Ministries Executive Director Homer Burnett.
“The idea was that it would be nice to give them a bag of hygiene products because its hard for them to come by. Jess [of MAV Youth Mentoring], was looking for something for the kids to do,” explained Burnett.
“It’s a way for kids to give back,” said Jessica Skinner, a member of the Wayne Street Church and who is also Program Director at MAV. Executive Director of MAV Youth Mentoring Angie Nixon agree with Skinner that it presented a unique opportunity for the youth they mentor.
