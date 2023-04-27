Three organizations give out hygiene kits to the homeless

(L to R) Executive Director of MAV Youth Mentoring Angie Nixon, Executive Director of CALL Ministries Homer Burnett, and Jessica Skinner of the Wayne Street Church of St. Marys, stand in CALL’s Food Pantry on Monday. The three organizations worked together to create and distribute a hygiene kit for the homeless.

 Photo by Brent Melton

Human dignity is at the center of a new collaboration between MAV Youth Mentoring, Wayne Street Church of St. Marys, and CALL Ministries of Celina. The three organizations have teamed up to create and distribute hygiene kits for the homeless.

“They’ve overlooked and unseen as homeless people. Every community has them,” said Call Ministries Executive Director Homer Burnett.

