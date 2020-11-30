During Monday's Finance Committee meeting, Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven informed members that the city has received additional Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding from the county and will be offering a third round of funds to city businesses.
Foxhoven noted that round three of funds could include applicants from both round one and two even if they received the max grant amount of $10,000.
New applicants will need to compete applications in its entirety, but applicants from round one and two will only need to send the city a letter to Mike Burkholder, manager of industrial and community development by phone at 419-300-3117 or by email at mburkholder@cityofstmarys.net.