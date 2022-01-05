The Friends of St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House group has received a large donation that spells out good things for the organizations future restoration efforts.
To the tune of $50,000, The Peoples Bank signed a check to the Friends of St. Marys on Tuesday, with the presentation being done at around 4 p.m. The donation is comparable to another $50,000 donation that was made last year.
“This will match on the corporate naming rights sponsorship, what Dr. Ellen Hunter did back in August,” stated Doug Spencer about the occasion. Dr. Hunter had presented the check for Family Audiology Associates. “We’re ecstatic that the Peoples Bank stepped up to the plate and thought this was a worthwhile community project to be involved with.”
Spencer states that the group can’t be anymore pleased with the contribution, and are looking forward to what it means for their organization as a whole. The restoration project is important, and they hope to make more announcements like this soon enough.
