The Friends of St. Marys & Grand Opera House gave the public some insight on Wednesday when they showed a concept video of what they plan to make the theater look like if all goes well with the project.
A town hall meeting was arranged in the basement of St. Marys Eagles on Wednesday night, with the organization deciding to show a proof of concept to everyone through several videos they had prepared. Now available on their website, the videos show a digital recreation of what the theater should look like when the project is finished.
“It’s neat to be a part of bringing life back into the Grand,” Doug Spencer, who has talked publicly many times about the renovation, stated at the meeting. He and the rest of the group intend to make the theater a destination maker for St. Marys, as they said at the meeting. “We have taken an undertaking when we started thinking about this back in February.”
The videos, which were made with the help of the Omega Metals Group, have been shown to various members of government, both on the local and county level, in order to generate support for the community. This was done to help generate more interest, as well as get some more donations and grants sent their way.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Friday's edition of The Evening Leader.