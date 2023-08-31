The Gilded Greenhouse adds to the growing business community

The St. Marys Rotary Club met on Wednesday afternoon in order to discuss several relevant subjects.
Before the speaker gave her presentation, it was announced that there would be a tour of the renovated chapel at Elm Grove Cemetery in two weeks. Also mentioned was a plan to begin placing Rotary Club benches around the city of St. Marys. The Oct. 18 mayoral debate between Ashley Randolph and Joe Hurlburt, announced during last week’s meeting, has been scheduled to begin at noon.
The speaker was Hannah McKee, owner of The Gilded Greenhouse. Previously known as Flower & Plant Barn, McKee purchased the building in January after falling back in love with being near friends and family, building community, and “living that country/farm life.”
Born and raised in St. Marys, she graduated from Memorial High School in 2003 and went on to receive a degree in marketing and international business. For nearly 20 years, she was away from her hometown, working in places such as Chile, Mexico, and Panama. Being abroad opened her eyes to the world outside of St. Marys, but eventually, the time came to come home.
After returning to St. Marys, McKee knew now was the time to take another risk.
“I believe St. Marys can be so much more,” McKee said when discussing why she chose the town. “We can have a really cool community here.”
In the eight months since purchasing The Gilded Greenhouse, McKee and her team have been working on a lot of renovations and landscaping, as well as new merchandise and styles of floral design, hiring and training employees, and growing their own cut flowers. As for their future plans, they’ll continue to build the business around four strategic pillars: garden center (such as growing more trending flowers), floral arrangements, gifts, and sympathy (e.g., more keepsake options).
“We are looking to expand,” said McKee. “There’s room to grow, it’s just that we have to think about how to do it responsibly.”
The Gilded Greenhouse will be having its first fall festival on Sept. 16 to kick off the season. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., people can go to The Gilded Greenhouse and enjoy a mini pumpkin patch, live music, food trucks, and yard games. There will also be activities for the kids, like face painting and pumpkin painting.