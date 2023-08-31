The Gilded Greenhouse adds to the growing business community

Owner of the Gilded Greenhouse Hannah McKee spoke to the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday

 Photo by Brent Melton

The St. Marys Rotary Club met on Wednesday afternoon in order to discuss several relevant subjects.

Before the speaker gave her presentation, it was announced that there would be a tour of the renovated chapel at Elm Grove Cemetery in two weeks. Also mentioned was a plan to begin placing Rotary Club benches around the city of St. Marys. The Oct. 18 mayoral debate between Ashley Randolph and Joe Hurlburt, announced during last week’s meeting, has been scheduled to begin at noon.

