Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Eagles held their fourth Annual Wapakoneta Eagle’s Holiday Bazaar Craft Show. The Eagles puts the event together and Stacey Litsey reaches out to past vendors first and after an appropriate amount of time after hearing the yes and no’s, she reached out to new vendors to come join the event. Between Stacey Litsey and Jill Steinke the mention of how vendors are selected, the mention of door prizes, and the 50/50 raffle was mentioned, along with that the event had 55 vendors, and that has been the most they have ever had.
Just to mention a few, a first timer, Marlow’s Creations, by Megan Marlow, who “Always liked to craft, so [she] figured why not make some money doing it.” She began in April of 2022.
Ash & Kayla Boutique, LLP began in July of 2022, and they make different soap molds, which were beautiful and unique, they were a first timer at the craft show this year.
Dave Nickel, from D&S Woodspinning began wood spinning two years ago but the last year they have moved to the St. Marys area and are breaking out their beautiful wooden bowls and ink pens, at their first year of the craft show.
From Hopeful Rest Spa, Gina Kinnard, “I’ve been making the products personally for 10 years and have been selling for three months.” There were candles, with a new scent of peppermint along with body cream, bath bombs, and more.
One Unstable Stitch, LLC, by Amanda Cox, makes custom handbags and apparel, she also is new to the area after being gone for a while down in Georgia, and has come back to the Lima area, took on her first year at the craft show, as well. “I do bigger items,” she had mentioned besides the hand bags, purses, and bookmark options she had, she had one bigger piece, a book bag for a reference to what she could do with the bigger items.
Refind Crafts was at the show for the first time as well, but not new to the scene of a craft show, but their first indoor craft show. Angela Meadows confirmed. “Everything is handmade.” They had stone art, wooden signs, koozies for cans and a few more. The gentleman manning the booth with Meadows mentioned “It’s neat meeting all the people.”
Everywhere one turned there were beautiful items to look at, from pet bows, to all natural dog treats to more clothes, baked goodies, scented wax for wax warmers, to jewelry to bags and so much more.