The Wapakoneta Eagles held their fourth annual Wapakoneta Eagles Holiday Bazaar Craft Show on Saturday.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Eagles held their fourth Annual Wapakoneta Eagle’s Holiday Bazaar Craft Show. The Eagles puts the event together and Stacey Litsey reaches out to past vendors first and after an appropriate amount of time after hearing the yes and no’s, she reached out to new vendors to come join the event. Between Stacey Litsey and Jill Steinke the mention of how vendors are selected, the mention of door prizes, and the 50/50 raffle was mentioned, along with that the event had 55 vendors, and that has been the most they have ever had.

Just to mention a few, a first timer, Marlow’s Creations, by Megan Marlow, who “Always liked to craft, so [she] figured why not make some money doing it.” She began in April of 2022.

