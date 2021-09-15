NEW BREMEN — A club member shared his aviation expertise and experiences Tuesday morning during the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary Club meeting.
Brent Richter earned his private pilot certificate in 2009 and has been flying ever since.
Richter owns and operates NBO Enterprises, a flight school, out of the Auglaize County Neil Armstrong Airport.
He purchased the business from Marty Bevill, a Fresno, California native, who began NBO in 2009, but moved back to California in 2014.
Richter provided an explanation of general aviation and what it encompasses.
“General aviation is everything except military and commercial airlines, which is quite a bit,” he said.
He listed some industries that use general aviation which includes: law enforcement, firefighting, sightseeing, delivering packages, ambulance, news, agriculture, recreation, disaster relief and banking, with the latter less frequently used now as banks don’t fly checks overnight any longer with the passage of the Check Clearing for the 21st Century Act, commonly known as Check 21, which was passed in 2003 and went into effect in 2004.
Richter said there’s nearly 700,000 certified pilots in the U.S. with there being 17,000 certified pilots in Ohio alone.
