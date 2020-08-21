Late afternoon on Thursday, members of the Grand Lake Task Force and deputies from the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the Villa Nova area outside of St. Marys.
After completion of the search of the residence, Roy Hatfield Sr., 66, of St. Marys was subsequently arrested for drug possession charges and other possible pending charges. According to the sheriff's inmate lookup website, Hatfield is also charged with having weapons while under disability and probation violation.