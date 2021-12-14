The Auglaize County Dog Warden and the Humane Society offered their advice on keeping animals warm and taken care of in the cold weather.
“As we approach January and February, the real cold months, there are going to be nights where you need to take your dog inside. You have the high winds and extremely low temperatures,” Dog Warden Russ Bailey said. He asks owners to remember dogs need food and water and that in the winter time owners need to check to make sure water hasn’t frozen in the bowls.
He said when they do get complaints about dogs being outside and they find the animal is being taken care there isn’t a lot that can be done.
“A lot of the calls we get are on Huskies. Huskies a lot of times thrive in this weather, but we do check every call that we get.”
Bailey said it is just common sense that dogs should be inside when the windchill is below zero.
